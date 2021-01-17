COLUMBIA, Mo. — Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester (August through December 2020)
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
The following students who received the honor include:
Dawn Varney of Altmar.
Joseph Stahl of Central Square.
Nickie Gardner of Parish.
Heather Stapleton of Parish.
