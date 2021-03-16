TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa has honored 1,762 students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list:
Hannah Gigliotti of Fulton, senior majoring in sport management.
Madison Sheats of Mexico, senior majoring in allied health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.