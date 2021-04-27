ITHACA — The following local students were named to Ithaca College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
McKenzie Coleman of Central Square.
Vita Marie Dean of Fulton.
Gianna Giamartino of Central Square.
Gabby Moran of Central Square.
Allyson Ruby of Mexico.
Sheila Wallis of Mexico.
Allison Moore of Mannsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.