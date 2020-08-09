ITHACA — Ithaca College congratulates the following students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Jordan Cole, a communication management and design major of Phoenix.
Gianna Giamartino, a business administration; accounting major of Central Square.
Allyson Ruby, a health care management major of Mexico.
Sheila Wallis, a theatre studies major of Mexico.
Allison Moore, a sociology major of Mannsville.
