SYRACUSE — Onondaga Community College announced its list of student honorees for the spring 2021 semester.
President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.
President’s List
Carlos Gabriel Calanoc of Altmar
Morgan Hoyt of Bernhards Bay
Zachary Colozzi of Brewerton
Cody Danielewicz of Brewerton
Diane Day of Brewerton
Chalea Jones of Brewerton
Mary Magill of Brewerton
Justin Schafer of Brewerton
Alexis Wolfe of Brewerton
Central Square of Brewerton
Esther Lindsay of Brewerton
Deann Rodford of Brewerton
Erica Sims of Brewerton
Matthew Lummis of Cleveland
Catherine Murray of Cleveland
Faith Johnson of Constantia
Brooke Kellison of Constantia
Joseph Scilingo of Constantia
Dylan Stadelmann of Constantia
Bryan Byrns of Fulton
Jordyn Stone of Fulton
Noah Walter of Fulton
Aero Griffin of Hannibal
Daniel Griffin of Hannibal
Dillon Plantz of Hannibal
Sierra Lobello of Mallory
Liam Brown of Oswego
Cooper Dawson of Oswego
Anthony Harter of Oswego
Shannon McCann of Oswego
Amy Pauldine of Oswego
Adrian Wilson of Oswego
Carlton Alder of Parish
Amelia Auringer of Parish
Lilly Sweeney of Parish
Kathryn Trumble of Parish
Jennifer Wells of Parish
Tammy Pzydrowski of Pennellville
Gretchen Reeves of Phoenix
Edward Zellar of Phoenix
Kayla Arzie of Pulaski
Ethan Facey of Pulaski
Rhyana Kveton of Pulaski
Andrew Blodgett of Sterling
Noah Kuc of Sterling
Roxanne Bowles of West Monroe
Jessica Cooper of West Monroe
Jordan Wilson of West Monroe
Provost’s List
Samantha Kellogg of Bernhards Bay
Jordan Calhoun of Brewerton
Brian Craig of Brewerton
Cameron Nichols of Brewerton
Maiya Fiumara of Central Square
Justin Giamartino of Central Square
Melissa Grennell of Central Square
Kierstin Lorraine of Central Square
Sean Ceilly of Cleveland
Skyler Williams of Cleveland
Jenny Dio of Constantia
Lawrence Lederer of Constantia
Michael Malvasi of Constantia
Deborah Sandy of Constantia
Amber Bishop of Fulton
Erika Brown of Fulton
Jacob Hughes of Fulton
Curtis Taylor of Fulton
Daniel Kyle of Hannibal
Joel Kyle of Hannibal
Maxwell Hill of Hastings
Leanna Barr of Mexico
Michael Borer of Oswego
Ashley Lyons of Oswego
Ryan Wood of Oswego
Julianna Bresha of Parish
Joseph Murphy of Pennellville
Sean Stevens of Pennellville
Joshua Van Gorder of Pennellville
John Arquette of Phoenix
Jessica Kelemen of Phoenix
Heather Richards of Phoenix
Kaleb Fravor of Pulaski
Anifel Velez-Feliz of Sandy Creek
Autumn Baum of West Monroe
Kyle Stevens of West Monroe
