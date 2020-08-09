JCC students named to spring 2020 president’s and dean’s lists

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College (JCC) has named the following students to the 2020 spring semester president’s and dean’s lists.

The students named to the president’s list earned a grade point average of 3.6 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0.

The students named to the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59 out of a possible 4.0.

To be eligible for president’s or dean’s list recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.

President’s List Spring 2020

Bree Lynne Farina of Fulton

James Daniel Decker of Lacona

Sean P. Hennigan of Lacona

Derek William Cuyler of Oswego

Jennifer Lynn Maxam of Oswego

Katelyn Elizabeth Wise of Oswego

Jordan Elizabeth Cleveland of Pulaski

Kara Croft of Pulaski

Joshua M. Kachurak of Pulaski

Noah Ashton Smith of Pulaski

Carla M.G. Soules of Pulaski

Beth Tarbell of Pulaski

Marley Jane Yerdon of Redfield

Joel D. Miller of Richland

Kolby Hunter Banach of Sandy Creek

Madison M. Brown of Sandy Creek

Jadyn Gabriele Mullin of Sandy Creek

Kennedy Sullivan of Sandy Creek

Hailey Ann Gamble of Wiliamstown

Dean’s List Spring 2020

Brian Sickler of Lacona

Aliza Beth-Ann Deasy of Mexico

Heather Beth Gage of Pulaski

Allison Renee Johnson of Pulaski

Garrett Lawton of Pulaski

Shelby Morgan Miller of Pulaski

Olivia M. Sheldon of Pulaski

Tayla M. Smith of Pulaski

Corey Richard Whitaker of Pulaski

Christina Anne Burns of Richland

