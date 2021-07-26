CANTON — SUNY Canton recognizes students who earned a 3.75 or greater GPA during the spring 2021 semester.
“Congratulations! You are among the students who have earned top honors at SUNY Canton,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a letter to students. “This impressive achievement is a marker on your journey toward future successes. I look forward to seeing all of the wonderful things you will accomplish next.”
The president’s list includes:
Victoria E. Bulson, veterinary technology, Central Square.
Christine Seckner, legal studies, Central Square.
McKenna Bourgeois, criminal investigation, Fulton.
Jordan R. Doe, health care management, Fulton.
Nicholas Walberger, health care management, Fulton.
Kelley E. Ohora, applied psychology, Hannibal.
Peyton E. Nadeau, health and fitness promotion, Parish.
Daniel Dunn, health care management, Phoenix.
Vanessa Guzman, forensic criminology, Phoenix.
Mason R. Spink, mechanical engineering technology, Pulaski.
Marley Yerdon, nursing, Redfield.
Michelle E. Bedworth, legal studies, Brewerton.
