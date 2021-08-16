DELHI — SUNY Delhi announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
The following students were named to the list:
Iliana Wiseth of Central Square.
Brandon Helvie of Hastings.
Darian Warren of Constantia.
Dawn Akkoul of Central Square.
Miwa Burdic of Fulton.
Jennifer DiGregorio of Oswego.
Courtney Foster of Mexico.
Rachel Hamon of Central Square.
Bridgette Hartmann of Hastings.
Amanda Kelly of Fulton.
Kaylee LeRoy of Parish.
Dana Lofthouse of Oswego.
Keri Shaffer of Phoenix.
Stephanie Smith of Hastings.
Nicole Vassenelli of Phoenix.
Natasha Ratcliff of Oswego.
Shaina Foley of Brewerton.
Kaitlyn May of Brewerton.
Nicole Mumm of Brewerton.
