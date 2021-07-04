MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
Christopher Picciott of Brewerton.
Emma Alton of Oswego.
Maddison Baum of Oswego.
Shaynee Frink of Cleveland.
Hanna Gladle of Cleveland.
Rebecca Hall of Sterling.
Evan Kistner of Fulton.
Amanda Lallier of Pulaski.
Lilly Liang of Fulton.
Caleb Miller of Lacona.
Kathryn Morgan of Oswego.
Ciara Putman of Hastings.
Jared Shurtleff of Cato.
Mayghan Sickles of Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.