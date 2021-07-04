Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.