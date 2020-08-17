UTICA — SUNY Polytechnic Institute announced the spring 2020 dean’s and president’s excellence lists.
The following students were named to the dean’s list:
M’Kenzie R. Bradshaw, of Oswego, a mechanical engineering major.
Grant W. Gilpin, of Oswego, a network and computer security major.
Robert Pollock, of Fulton, a mechanical engineering tech major.
The following students were named to the president’s excellence list:
Caitlyn Johndrew, of Oswego, sociology major.
Kellen P. Arnold, of Phoenix, nanoscale engineering - bachelor of science major.
Aaron N. Dedich, of Fulton, mechanical engineering tech major.
Cameron Fukes, of West Monroe, computer and information science major.
Zachary A. Horne, of Pennellville, interactive media/game design major.
Oren McDougal, of Lacona, electrical engineering tech major.
Austin J. Monson, of Pulaski, computer and information science major.
Megan E. Ruffos, of Pulaski, mechanical engineering major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.