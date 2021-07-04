POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 967 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the spring 2021 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The students included:
Meadow Alexander of Sterling, whose major is art studio.
Daniel Emmons of Oswego, whose major is music education.
Morgan Fischer of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Ned Greenough of Fulton, whose major is speech communication.
Declan Hawthorne of Phoenix, whose major is music education.
Laura Hayden of Fulton, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Andrew Hyde of Fulton, whose major is criminal justice studies.
Megan Johnson of Fulton, whose major is dance.
Gillian Julien of Central Square, whose major is music business.
Morgan Mace of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Emillee Miller of Fulton, whose major is mathematics.
MacKenzie Mooney of Pulaski, whose major is dance.
Nolan Ostrowski of Central Square, whose major is music education.
Mairin Sgroi of Pennellville, whose major is biology.
Sean Sievers of Phoenix, whose major is mathematics.
Andrew Smith of Fulton, whose major is music education.
Carla Soules of Pulaski, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Keegan Thompson of Oswego, whose major is music education.
Emma Uruburu of Sterling, whose major is music education.
Keegan Wallace of Fulton, whose major is music performance.
Nicole Wild of Parish, whose major is psychology.
To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
