LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, has announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Ryan Nosko from Fulton, and assigned to the Company D (Military Intelligence), 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion received a promotion to the rank of private on Aug. 14.
Jarred Sprague from Altmar, and assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition) received a promotion to the rank of private on Aug. 25.
Clifton Warter from Cato, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battaliona received a promotion to the rank of private on Sept. 25.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com
