LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Sawyer Mitchell from Central Square, and assigned to the 206th Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Feb. 14.
Ryan Nosko from Fulton, and assigned to the Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Feb. 14.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.
