LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Cody Hancock from Oswego, and assigned to the Company C, 1st Battalion 171st Aviation (Medical Company/Air Ambulance) received a promotion to the rank of private on Oct. 14.
Clifton Warter from Cato, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of private on Sept. 25.
Isaac Bowne from Oswego, and assigned to the Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Oct. 15.
Jordan Crapser from Oswego, and assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Main Command Post-Operational Detachment received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on Sept. 25.
Rory Endsley from Richland, and assigned to the Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Oct. 18.
David Valencia from Pulaski, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Oct. 17.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com
The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.
