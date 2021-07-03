LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Donald Miller from Brewerton, and assigned to the Company B, 427th Forward Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of sergeant 1st class on May 20.
Jeremy West from Pulaski, and assigned to the Company D, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment received a promotion to the rank of corporal on March 14.
Shamus Mcdowell from Mexico, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of corporal on May 16.
Jacob Tanguma from Pulaski, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of private on May 19.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.
