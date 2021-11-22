Oswego County recognizes Carl Steele

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently recognized Carl Steele for his dedication, compassion and enthusiasm for the Oswego County community and its residents. Steele was nominated by the Oswego County Office for the Aging to attend the New York State Older New Yorkers Day event this year. A 30-year volunteer, Steele has served various organizations including the Orwell Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion Post -358 in Pulaski. He is a life-long resident of Oswego County; father of three, grandfather to four and inspiration to them all; teaching them the life lesson of giving back to their community. Oswego County commends him for the encouraging example of citizenship he demonstrates every day to make Oswego County a better place to live. At hand to present the certificate is the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. Pictured from left are: Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Michael Yerdon, District 1; Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday; Steele; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Tim Stahl, District 20.
