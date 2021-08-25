Oswego County recognizes Chetney on retirement

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presents Helen Chetney with a certificate of appreciation on her retirement. Chetney was a community service worker at the Oswego County Department of Social Services. She retired after 31 years of service to the county. Pictured from left are: James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Chetney; Committee Chairman Roy Reehil, District 5; Stacy Alvord, Commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7.
