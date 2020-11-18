OSWEGO — Oswego County Legislator David M. Holst, District 4, chairman of the Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee, presented Justin White with a certificate of appreciation for his 20 years of service as a records retention clerk.
White also serves as the Oswego County Historian.
