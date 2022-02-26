County recognizes investigator James Johnson II

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recently recognized criminal investigator James Johnson II. Johnson is retiring after serving the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years. Pictured from left is Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Lieutenant Andrew Bucher; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Inv. James Johnson II; his mother Janice; his son Cameron; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; and Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24.
