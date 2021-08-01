ROCHESTER — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2020-2021 academic year.
Due to New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed for graduates’ family and friends.
Makalah Johnson of Brewerton received a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
Mikayla Banack of Brewerton received a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
Melissa Bauer of Brewerton received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering.
Donna Aiken of Fulton received a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering.
Breanna Backus of Fulton received a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
Aaric Celeste of Oswego received a bachelor of science in civil engineering technology.
Jordan Jock of Pennellville received a bachelor of science in computer engineering.
Wesley Dahar of Fulton received a bachelor of science in computer engineering.
Vic Runeare of Fulton received a bachelor of science in computer engineering.
Alexander Johnson of Oswego received a bachelor of science in computing and information technologies.
Andrew Yankowsky of Fulton received a bachelor of science in computing security.
Liz Spencer of Mexico received a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
Josiah Dahar of Fulton received a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
Kayla Swenszkowski of Oswego received an master of science in criminal justice.
Jacob Boni of Oswego received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology.
Kate O’Gorman of Oswego received a bachelor of fine arts in new media design.
Katirina Herbs of Phoenix received a bachelor of fine arts in photographic and imaging arts.
Joe Zell of Fulton received a bachelor of science in software engineering.
