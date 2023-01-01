Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois receives health care award

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents.
“We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient of this award, as she is a true Rural Health Champion,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Tina has had a profound impact on Oswego County. She is dedicated to improving the health and lives of residents and has a passion for public health that is unmatched. We are happy to see her receive this recognition.”
Co-workers who nominated Bourgeois for the award describe her as someone who “provides a breath of fresh air” to the department with her high-energy delivery of services and way of interacting with colleagues. Her reputation among her peers and community members has made her health care services in high demand over the years, with families specifically requesting her for appointments.
Bourgeois received 184 votes from her nomination, but her work has benefited thousands of county residents. For more than 30 years, she has worked full-time for the Oswego County Health Department, investigating communicable diseases, administering vaccines and assisting at STD and HIV clinics. The senior LPN has even visited patients at home.
According to her peers, Bourgeois delivers needed vaccines at a lightning speed. She keeps track of hectic vaccine schedules and can soothe and coax reluctant children ahead of their shots. Other members of the health department said that it would be a challenge to find a county resident that has not had a family member, friend, or themselves vaccinated by Bourgeois. After more than three decades of service, Bourgeois plans to retire next March.
“It was an honor to present Tina as one of the 2022 Rural Health Champions,” said H&N Director of Operations for Oswego County Opportunities Leanna Cleveland. “Tina’s tenure with the OCHD is inspiring and embodies all that the Rural Health Champion award seeks to recognize. I thank Tina for all she has done to improve the health and well-being of Oswego County residents.”
