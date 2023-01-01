Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois receives health care award

The Rural Health Network of Oswego County recognized Tina Bourgeois, senior LPN with the Oswego County Health Department, with its 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. Nominated for the award by her colleagues, Bourgeois received 184 votes. Pictured seated from left are: Jeanne King; Bourgeois; Jennifer Purtell; and Jodi Martin. Pictured standing are: Will Beaudry; Betty Dunsmoor, Linda Kilger, Meghan Tice; Haley Donhauser; Debbi Murray; Jennifer DiGregorio; Patricia Owens; Diane Oldenburg and Hilary Wilton.

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents.

“We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient of this award, as she is a true Rural Health Champion,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Tina has had a profound impact on Oswego County. She is dedicated to improving the health and lives of residents and has a passion for public health that is unmatched. We are happy to see her receive this recognition.”

