Oswego County students earn dean’s list honor at Alfred State

ALFRED – Alfred State College (ASC) named 902 students to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The following six students from Oswego County earned dean’s list honors: Nathan Summerville, Daniel Kyle, Keaton Renfrew, Wade Backman, Mitchell Kaylor and Joshua Trout.
Students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) out of a possible 4.0, to qualify for the dean’s list.
The complete dean’s list is available online at www.AlfredState.edu/Deans-List.
