Oswego County students earn dean’s list honor at Alfred State

ALFRED – Alfred State College announced that 901 students have earned dean’s list honors for their academic success during the fall 2022 semester.
Five students from Oswego County were named to the 2022 fall dean’s list.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 8:13 am
Mason Druce, a graduate of Mexico Academy and Central School.
Daniel Kyle, a home school graduate.
Keaton Renfrew, a graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School.
Joshua Trout, a graduate of Paul V. Moore High School.
Students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) out of a possible 4.0, to qualify for the dean’s list.
The complete dean’s list is available online at www.AlfredState.edu/Deans-List.
