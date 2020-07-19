POTSDAM — Clarkson University awarded over 800 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students this spring. (More than 400 students also received degrees earlier in the past year.)
Richard J. Howley of Central Square, received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in engineering and management, project management minor.
Kyle Edward Robinson of Central Square, received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in mechanical engineering.
Stanley Kubis of Central Square, received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in chemical engineering, mathematics minor, chemistry minor.
Chris Charles Nicolella of Fulton, received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in aeronautical engineering, mathematics minor, mechanical engineering.
Kevin J. Wells of Mexico, received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering.
Michael Edward Mueller of Parish, received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering.
Gary Thomas Sniffen of Pennellville, received a master of science degree in physician assistant studies.
Karigan Ann Shawcross of Altmar, received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in electrical engineering, mathematics minor.
Although the current government directives made Clarkson’s usual May commencement celebrations in Potsdam not possible, the University’s current plan is to hold on-campus commencement ceremonies on Aug. 15 with the finalization of those plans by June 30, based on current health directives.
