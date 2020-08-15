DELHI — More than 500 students graduated from SUNY Delhi this spring. Commencement was held virtually on June 27, where certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees were conferred upon the classes of summer 2019, fall 2019, and spring 2020.
Local students include:
Sara Davis of Constantia graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Cassandra Malone of Oswego graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Natasha Ratcliff of Oswego graduated with an associate in applied science degree in veterinary science technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.