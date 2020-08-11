ALBANY — The following local students who have been named to the dean’s list for spring 2020 at The College of Saint Rose:
Victoria Harriger of Parish.
Cassie Owens of Central Square.
Mackenzie Gehrke of Mannsville.
Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 with no D, F, or incomplete grade, are eligible for the dean’s list.
