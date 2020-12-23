OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board recognized seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as “Traffic Safety Champions,” an honor awarded for their supreme dedication to keeping communities safe.
“Every year the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board recognizes individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our community members,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. “This year’s recipients have shown exemplary service and proved themselves to be stewards of traffic safety.”
This year’s “Traffic Safety Champions” are Oswego City Police Officer Rob Wallace; Fulton City Police Officer Christopher Okun; Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Fera; SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Scott Maynard; New York State Police Trooper Jason Morrison, Fulton Station; New York State Police Trooper Kyle Everett, Pulaski Barracks; and New York State Police Trooper Nathan Horner, Hastings Station.
A “Traffic Safety Champion” is someone who puts forth their best effort to ensure the safety of all members of a community on roadways and sidewalks. From DWI enforcement to bike and car seat inspections, they demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to all aspects of traffic and pedestrian safety.
Boeckmann added, “Each recipient routinely exceeds their regular duties to enhance traffic safety by teaching, ticketing and supporting their communities. The Traffic Safety Board is pleased to honor them today. Anyone who knows these people will tell you that this effort is more than a job to them. It’s part of their everyday lives. It’s their mission.”
For more information about the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or email at oswgtsb@icpoc.org.
