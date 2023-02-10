OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, recognizes seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as Traffic Safety Champions of 2022. These individuals have shown a dedication to traffic safety and keeping the community safe.
Traffic Safety Champions possess a strong personal commitment to safety and demonstrate this commitment by enforcement or educational means. They put forth their best effort to ensure the safety of all members of the community on roadways, sidewalks, bikes and in car seats, as well as through DWI enforcement and all other aspects of traffic safety.
“This annual award recognizes individuals who have made our county a safer place,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Aine Foley. “We are pleased to honor these individuals for their exemplary service.”
This year’s Traffic Safety Champions are New York State Police Trooper Michael Kline, Investigator Caleb Longley, and Investigator Angela Pietroski; SUNY Oswego Police Officer Eric Martin; Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy David Heath; Oswego Police Officer Andrew Golden; and Fulton Police Officer Edward Hogan.
For more information about the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, contact Aine Foley at 315-342-2344 Ext. 122 or email oswgtsb@icpoc.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.