FULTON — An Oswego County state trooper has been recognized with the highest award given by the New York State Police.
Robert P. Stawicki, who has been stationed in Fulton since 2019, received the Brummer Award during a ceremony Wednesday in Albany.
Trooper Stawicki was given the award for his actions during a fire on Dec. 15. He and his partner were called to the structure fire at a residence in the town of Schroeppel, east of Fulton.
When they got there, the residence was almost fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Stawicki went inside through the front of the residence and found a child lying unresponsive about 8 feet inside the door.
The trooper crawled inside and pulled the child from the burning house. Then he did CPR on the front yard with help from an Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
“The child was completely unresponsive,” said Robert Simpson, Troop D, Zone 3 captain and supervisor of state police in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. “But they were able to get a pulse back.”
The child had significant burns to his body. He died in a hospital a few days later.
“Had he not done this courageous act by going into the burning structure, the child obviously would have perished inside the residence,” Capt. Simpson said. “But if there was any possibility of survival, Trooper Stawicki was instrumental in trying to make that happen.”
Capt. Simpson said Trooper Stawicki has been humble about receiving the award, and that he has said he was just doing his job.
“He doesn’t feel he’s deserving of anything,” Capt. Simpson said, “but in my opinion, he is deserving of the highest award that the state police could give him, and the superintendent came to the same conclusion.”
The Brummer Award was established in 1968 by Wall Street financier and philanthropist Bertram F. Brummer for officers demonstrating “valor, heroism and outstanding performance.” It’s been presented to 104 people. Trooper Stawicki was the only person to receive the award this year.
The presentation to Trooper Stawicki was part of the 46th annual memorial service and awards ceremony held in Albany to honor state police officers who have died.
Seven members were memorialized. Sgt. James J. Monda died on Aug. 22 during his assignment to a marine patrol on Great Sacandaga Lake, northwest of Albany in the Adirondacks. Trooper Joseph J. Mecca Jr., Col. William J. DeBlock Jr., Trooper Michael R. O’Donnell, Zone Sgt. James G. Sweeney, Trooper Scott P. Enser and Maj. Rodrick C. Covington all died in 2020 or 2021 from illnesses related to their response at the World Trade Center site after 9/11.
