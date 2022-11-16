Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin retires

Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin. Photo provided.

OSWEGO – Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 to become the city’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of emergency management.

Griffin led the reorganization of the fire department, led the city through both the 2017 and 2019 flooding events as well as the federal and state funded waterfront recovery bringing nearly $20M to the city in federal and state aid.

