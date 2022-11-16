Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin retires

OSWEGO – Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 to become the city’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of emergency management.
Griffin led the reorganization of the fire department, led the city through both the 2017 and 2019 flooding events as well as the federal and state funded waterfront recovery bringing nearly $20M to the city in federal and state aid.
In 2020, Chief Griffin not only oversaw local response to the pandemic, but also advised federal officials on local community needs across the United States.
Most recently, Chief Griffin led the city’s response to the harbor oil spill with U.S. Coast Guard, EPA, NOAA, NYS DEC, and facility leadership.
Within the department, Griffin oversaw modernization and upgrades in apparatus, facilities, equipment, and changes in hiring requirements. He made investments in firefighter safety and health through equipment, training, changes in operations, cancer screening, and the robotics program to protect both firefighters and police officers in the course of their duties.
City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow said of Griffin, “One of the best decisions I’ve made as mayor was to bring Chief Griffin to the Oswego Fire Department. The fire department is now more efficient, effective, modernized, and respected because of Randy’s leadership, and has more capability than ever because of the expertise and professionalism he brought to city government.”
The mayor continued, “I congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his service to our community and for being a key figure in my administration and know he has prepared the department for many more years of continued success.”
Chief Griffin hopes to enjoy retirement by traveling and occasional teaching. Chief Griffin’s last day in Oswego is Nov. 18.
