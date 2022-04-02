Oswego First Assistant Fire Chief Chawgo retires

OSWEGO – Oswego Assistant Fire Chief Jon Chawgo announced his retirement after over 21 years of service to the city. Chief Chawgo was instrumental in the city’s response to the COVID pandemic. Chief Chawgo rose through the ranks of the department. He has received commendations and accolades including the Oswego Elks, firefighter of the year award and numerous lifesaving awards.
Chief Griffin expressed his summation of Chief Chawgo’s career, “Chief Chawgo has dedicated himself in service to the Oswego Community, both in his initial career at Oswego Hospital and here for the Fire Department, Chief Chawgo has always gone above and beyond for those in need.” Mayor Barlow has issued a proclamation stating, “Your commitment to the fire service and the Oswego Fire Department has long inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come.” According to Chief Chawgo, he will be dedicating more time to his family, traveling and boating. Chief Chawgo is set to retire on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.