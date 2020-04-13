OSWEGO - Oswego Health recognizes six employees as Engagement Champions. These employees exemplify what it means to be engaged across the organization and Oswego County. With over 1,200 employees throughout Oswego County, Oswego Health understands the importance of culture within an organization and how that relates to employee morale and retention.
The Oswego Health Engagement Committee, made up of directors and managers from various areas throughout the organization, created specific criteria for the award and open nominations for employees that display the values of Oswego Health: Teamwork, ownership, communication, quality, compassion, and respect. In addition, the nominee must go above and beyond to participate and attend events, demonstrate a positive attitude, rise above challenging situations, collaborates well across different departments, embrace the culture, take pride in the organization and promote Oswego Health in the community.
Oswego Health has announced the following employees were recognized at a private ceremony at Springside at Seneca Hill on March 12:
· Connie Boger-Allen – Environmental Services Tech
Managers: Joy Bifera, Valerie Favata
· John Boggart – Behavioral Health Services Safety Coordinator
Managers: Jody Pittsley, Maggie Niland Glass
· Kate Gentile - Environmental Services and Infection Prevention Coordinator
Managers: Terri Hammill, Valerie Favata
· Jake Jones – Service Tech and Food Services Worker
Managers: Ryan Porter, Amy Dittly, Valerie Favata
· Michelle Mannino – Scheduling and Staffing Specialist at The Manor at Seneca Hill
Managers: Esther Field, Jason Santiago
· Jennifer Martin – Director of Marketing
Managers: Jamie Leszczynski, Jeff Coakley
· Megan McManus – Medical Imaging Manager
Managers: David Ruel, Maggie Niland Glass
“Now more than ever we could not be prouder of our employees. Their dedication and commitment to this organization, our patients and community, is truly remarkable,” said Vice President of Human Resources, Marq Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.