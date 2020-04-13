Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 62F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.