AUBURN — Oswego County Farm Bureau has announced that Nicole Lynn DelConte, a senior at Oswego High School, was chosen as the New York Farm Bureau’s (NYFB) statewide winner of its yearly scholarship by the NYFB Promotion and Education Committee. DelConte competed against other finalists from across New York State for the top scholarship prize of $1,500.
The competition begins at the county level where DelConte and other students competed against each other. Each was required to write an essay discussing an issue facing agriculture in their county with suggestions of how they think NYFB can support members who may deal with this issue. Her application and essay were reviewed by the judges, and both factored into her final score.
DelConte is the daughter of Scott and Heather DelConte of Oswego. She has been named to the National Honor Society and Oswego County Academic Youth League. She took the initiative to start a grassroots agriculture club within her school with her main goal to obtain an FFA Charter, but which ultimately led to the intended expansion of the school’s agriculture education program. She participates in various school sports and is on varsity girls golf, tennis and basketball teams.
DelConte has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities and has been involved with multiple community service endeavors. She has been a member of her county 4-H program for 12 years and has actively been involved in the Oswego County Fair since 2014 serving as junior superintendent for several livestock shows. She is on the fair’s “Ask Me” Team as an agricultural ambassador and provides public demonstrations relating to livestock management. DelConte has also started a local meat donation program, raising dairy steers to provide quality beef to a local food pantry.
She plans to attend Cornell University in the fall majoring in agriculture science where she will be working toward her goal of becoming an agriculture educator.
“The world of agriculture has many bright young leaders,” said Bethany Wallis, President of Oswego County Farm Bureau. “Nicole and all of the other finalists have clearly demonstrated their depth of knowledge and commitment to agriculture. With such talented and intelligent leaders on the horizon, the future of New York agriculture seems particularly bright. We are thrilled that New York Farm Bureau is able to help students to reach their full potential with this scholarship.”
