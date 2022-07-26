Oswego Industries celebrates 25-Year employee milestone

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, recognized Kathleen Mills for 25 years of service. Mills, the agency’s billing coordinator, has a long record of going above and beyond. In addition to performing her regular duties, Mills has organized fundraisers like the Oswego Industries yard sale and sister agency The Arc of Oswego County’s membership campaigns throughout her time at the agency. She also provides administrative support in the agency’s copy center, which is where she first began her career at Oswego Industries. “Working for 25 years here at OI and getting to know lots of the Individuals and their own unique personalities has been very rewarding,” Mills said, “especially knowing we can make such a difference in their lives.” Oswego Industries also recognized Troie Sweeting, LPN, for five years of service in their on-site nurse’s office. Kathy Mills (right) is presented with an award and milestone gift recognizing 25 years of dedicated service at Oswego Industries.
