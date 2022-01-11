Oswego Industries celebrates employee’s 25-year milestone

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, recognized Jodi Kobus for 25 years of service.
Kobus rose through the ranks of the agency’s Life Day Hab program, starting as a Direct Support Professional (DSP) and then becoming Lead DSP before transitioning to her current role as Program Coordinator. Until just five years ago, she managed all of the scheduling for the program on paper. “I didn’t get a computer until 2016,” Kobus said with a laugh. “Whiteout was my best friend.”
Throughout her time with the agency, Kobus has been active in assisting with fundraisers and serving on various committees, in addition to performing her everyday duties. This holiday season, we at Oswego Industries are incredibly grateful for Jodi and all of our dedicated employees.
