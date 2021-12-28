Oswego Industries celebrates employee’s 40-year milestone

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, has recognized Coleen DeForest for 40 years of service.
A maintenance coordinator, DeForest’s journey with the agency began in the textiles department. There, she was responsible for sewing over 1,000 paper isolation gowns every shift. Over the years, DeForest says, nearly everything at the agency has changed—though she could still make those gowns in her sleep. Her current position involves directing and working alongside people who have disabilities in maintaining the Oswego Industries campus, both inside and outside.
DeForest has no plans to stop anytime soon, either. “I love being here for the guys,” she said. “I don’t know what I’ll do when I retire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.