Oswego Industries celebrates executive director’s 25-year milestone

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, recognized Executive Director Laurie Davis for 25 years of service.
Davis started in the agency’s finance department, which she headed for six years before assuming the role of executive director in 2016. Since then, she has focused on increasing the agency’s efficiency and adaptability—two qualities that have been key to the agency’s resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis said, “I’m so grateful for the team at Oswego Industries and their enthusiasm about moving the agency forward. It’s incredible to see all that we’ve accomplished over the last 25 years and I’m ready to keep that momentum going.”
Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968.
