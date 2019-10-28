Oswego Industries hires three new employees and promotes three
Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, welcomed three new team members. Pictured from left are Kristin Berry, Group Day Habilitation Direct Support Professional; Paige Scoville, Group Day Habilitation Direct Support Professional; and Jolie McGowan, Community Habilitation/Respite Aide. In addition, Lauren Woolworth, who joined the agency in June as a seasonal camp counselor, was recently hired permanently as a Direct Support Professional. Amanda Sampson has been named Job Coach. She joined Oswego Industries in April as a receptionist. Erica Clark, with sister agency The Arc of Oswego County, was recently promoted to Seniors Plan Coordinator. Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Their mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

