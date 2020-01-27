Oswego Industries welcomes four new employees

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports working-age adults with developmental disabilities, welcomes four new team members. Pictured from left are: John DiMicco, custodial; Erica Giblin, family resource specialist (formerly of Parents of Special Children); Theresa Familo, family support program manager (formerly of Parents of Special Children); and Kaitlin Combes, direct support professional. Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Their mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.
