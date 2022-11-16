Oswego Mayor William Barlow appoints Paul Conzone Chief of the Oswego Fire Dept.

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced Tuesday, Nov. 15, Paul Conzone will be the next Chief of the Oswego Fire Department and Director of Emergency Management following the upcoming retirement of Chief Randy Griffin. Conzone is currently in his 15th year of service with the department, first hired as a firefighter in 2007, promoted to Lieutenant in 2013, Captain in 2017, Deputy Chief in 2019, and now serves as Assistant Chief. Conzone graduated from Oswego High School in 1991 and attended SUNY Oswego. In addition to his duties with the city, Conzone also serves as Director of Safety for the Oswego Speedway.
“Paul Conzone has consistently served in leadership roles at the Oswego Fire Department, understands our community’s greatest threats and vulnerabilities and knows what more we need to do to best protect our citizens and improve our fire department,” said Mayor Barlow. “In addition, he has the well-earned respect of his peers, values constituent relations, and will work in sync with other city departments. I have every confidence he will execute his new role as fire chief with honor, integrity, dedication, and humility. I look forward to working with him and all the fine folks at the Oswego Fire Department for my remaining time in office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.