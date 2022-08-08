Oswego National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Conner Mckean from Oswego, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on June 7.
