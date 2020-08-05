ONEONTA — Montana Munoz, of Oswego, is currently enrolled at SUNY Oneonta, one of the 28 colleges and universities featured in Billboard magazine’s 2020 list of “Top Music Business Schools.”
Munoz is pursuing a bachelor of arts in music industry.
Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music, SUNY Oneonta’s music industry program prepares students for careers in media and entertainment industries, including management, marketing, promotion, merchandising, publishing, production and performance.
The curriculum includes specialized music industry studies in the recording industry, entertainment industry business affairs, intellectual property law, music products, music theory, performance and history/literature. Students also take courses from the School of Economics and Business on topics such as business law, marketing, management and accounting. Internships, field experience and several related minors-audio productions with Pro Tools certification, performance, music theory and music literature-allow students to tailor the program to their interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.