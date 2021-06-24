ROCHESTER — Rochester Institute of Technology announced the following international fellowships and scholarships. These are financial awards granted to students to support study, research, or work abroad. Eligible students are selected through an often competitive application process.
Margo McBrearty of Oswego was awarded the Fulbright Canada Mitacs Globalink Fellowship. McBrearty’s research assignment at the University of Montreal in summer 2021 will analyze the pathways of potential microRNAs used in the infectious bronchitis virus vaccines.
