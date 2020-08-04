ONEONTA — Clara Culeton, of Oswego, was a member of the 2019-20 SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team.
Oneonta finished with an overall record of 12-14 and 9-9 in the SUNYAC. The Red Dragons qualified for the conference tournament.
Culeton started 23 of the 26 games she played in this season for the Red Dragons. She scored 158 points, had 146 rebounds, 28 assists, 22 steals and 26 blocks.
SUNY Oneonta supports 21 varsity teams and is a member of the SUNYAC Conference while competing at the NCAA Division III level. The Red Dragons have a long history of success athletically celebrating National Champions and All-Americans along with Conference, Regional and National Players of the Year. Oneonta student athletes compete on state-of-art athletic facilities while enjoying modern locker rooms.
