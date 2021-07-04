OSWEGO — Dane Richardson graduated U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga., on June 4.
Richardson is an Army ROTC cadet with the Cornell Excelsior Battalion in Ithaca.
Richardson will be entering his junior year at Ithaca College in the fall. He is a 2019 graduate of Oswego High School and the son of Ben and Nancy Richardson.
