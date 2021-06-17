Gerber graduates from Furman University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In a virtual ceremony that took place in May of last year, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis conferred degrees on 671 students in the class of 2020. Additional students graduating in August and December of 2020 bring the total to 705.

More than 350 members of the class of 2020 returned to campus this year for a special in-person graduation ceremony.

Jacob Gerber of Oswego, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in biology.

Gerber’s parents and/or guardians are Jeffrey Gerber and Valerie Gerber.

