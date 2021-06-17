GREENVILLE, S.C. — In a virtual ceremony that took place in May of last year, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis conferred degrees on 671 students in the class of 2020. Additional students graduating in August and December of 2020 bring the total to 705.
More than 350 members of the class of 2020 returned to campus this year for a special in-person graduation ceremony.
Jacob Gerber of Oswego, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in biology.
Gerber’s parents and/or guardians are Jeffrey Gerber and Valerie Gerber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.