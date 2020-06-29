ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muhlenberg College 2020 Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies have been rescheduled for Oct. 17 and 18. However, to commemorate this important milestone, the college hosted a virtual senior week which culminated May 17 with the conferral of degrees by President Kathleen Harring. During the presentation, 518 students were awarded their undergraduate degrees.
Darcy Furlong of Oswego, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in theatre and psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.