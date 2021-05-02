TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nicholas Daniel Livolsi, of Oswego, graduated with a degree from Tallahassee Community College during the April 30 commencement exercises.
Livolsi was among more than 3,000 students who received degrees.
A special virtual commencement ceremony video can be seen at www.tcc.fl.edu/2021celebration. This online celebration launches at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30.
