GARDEN CITY — Kaitlyn Grant of Oswego, was among a group of more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees at Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements in December 2020 and May 2021.
Grant majored in political science and earned a bachelor of arts degree, summa cum laude, departmental honors, Alpha Phi Sigma (criminal justice), Kenneth Kirshenbaum Award and Pi Sigma Alpha (political science honorary).
Adelphi held in-person as well as online commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates during the week of May 24.
“You will forever be known as a resilient, persistent, and determined class of graduates,” President Christine M. Riordan, PhD, told the graduating class. “We celebrate your achievements and success.”
