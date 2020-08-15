ELMIRA — Derek Caramella, of Oswego, was one of seven students inducted into the Elmira College Chapter of the Omicron Delta Epsilon International Honor Society for Economics during a ceremony held Feb. 25.
Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies with more than 600 chapters. The organization was created in 1963 through the merger of two honor societies, Omicron Delta Gamma and Omicron Chi Epsilon. The Elmira College chapter was founded in 2004.
Students inducted into the honor society must meet an overall minimum GPA requirement of 3.25 to be eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.